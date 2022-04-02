Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Loop Capital

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 85.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. Braze has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $98.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.12.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $1,410,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $3,086,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $5,401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $5,377,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

