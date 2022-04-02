Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $40.48 on Friday. Braze has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $98.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,490,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

