Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.93 million.Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.840-$-0.800 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. assumed coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.69.

Braze stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.12. Braze has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

