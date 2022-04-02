Breedon Group’s (BREE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 115.25 ($1.51).

Shares of LON BREE opened at GBX 80.20 ($1.05) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 92.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26. Breedon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 74.60 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49).

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

