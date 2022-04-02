Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has GBX 480 ($6.29) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bridgepoint Group from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 480 ($6.29) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Bridgepoint Group alerts:

Bridgepoint Group stock traded up GBX 14.08 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 365.58 ($4.79). 735,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,624. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 336.57. Bridgepoint Group has a 12 month low of GBX 257.50 ($3.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 571 ($7.48). The company has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.05%.

Bridgepoint Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgepoint Group PLC engages in the middle market private assets investing business worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgepoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgepoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.