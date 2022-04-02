Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $7.83 on Thursday. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $323.17 million, a P/E ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brightcove news, Director Ritcha Ranjan acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Wheeler acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Brightcove by 400.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter worth $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Brightcove by 56.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Brightcove by 90.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

