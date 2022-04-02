Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $82.62.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.23. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 93.77%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Brink’s by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Brink’s by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Brink’s by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Brink’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About Brink's

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

