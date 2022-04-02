Brokerages Anticipate Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to Post -$1.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.64). Karuna Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.57) to ($6.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($7.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.16) to ($6.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRTX. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.17.

NASDAQ:KRTX traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.81. 154,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,966. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.30. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $829,832.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,854 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,586,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,120 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,001,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,305 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 868,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,268,000 after purchasing an additional 46,231 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

