Brokerages Anticipate Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Announce -$1.21 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the lowest is ($1.33). Taysha Gene Therapies posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($4.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($3.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.19) to ($3.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

TSHA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. 241,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $13,497,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 111,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 37.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 99,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 246.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 88,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

