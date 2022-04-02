Brokerages Expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to Post -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.35). Azul posted earnings of ($1.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. Azul has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at $1,330,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Azul by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Azul by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after acquiring an additional 695,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

