Brokerages Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Equities analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report $2.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.07 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $12.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $14.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.12. 1,300,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,860. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.55. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $94.91 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.