Brokerages Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.02). Las Vegas Sands posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.52. 4,559,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,191,150. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.33. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $64.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after buying an additional 16,703,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,762 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,309,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,279,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

