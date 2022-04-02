Brokerages Expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) will report $8.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.46 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $8.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $32.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.02 billion to $32.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $33.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.24 billion to $33.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,479,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.32. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,223,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,426,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

