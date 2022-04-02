Brokerages Expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) will post ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.45) and the highest is $2.18. Mirum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.01) to ($4.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($2.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MIRM. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.22. 141,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.45. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 61,360 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

