Brokerages Expect Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Will Post Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) to report $2.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. Ryerson posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 880.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryerson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,008,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth $5,135,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth $4,147,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth $3,508,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ryerson by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 941,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 122,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 319,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,725. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

