Brokerages Expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) to report $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. Citigroup cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Syneos Health stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.77. 569,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,157. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health has a one year low of $72.48 and a one year high of $104.18.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.