Brokerages Expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Analysts expect that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.20. Yelp posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

YELP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Shares of YELP traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.27. 603,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,097. Yelp has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.93.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $204,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $27,391,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,059,568 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $292,080,000 after purchasing an additional 131,593 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Yelp by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,219 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Yelp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,464 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

