Brokerages Set Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Target Price at $29.44

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

ACDVF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.51. 22,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,125. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

