Brokerages Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Target Price at $16.86

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

CNX traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,619,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 154.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

