Brokerages Set Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Price Target at $198.87

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.87.

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.57. 501,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.18 and its 200-day moving average is $196.83. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $132.99 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 97.09%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock worth $2,094,573. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,755,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 151,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

