Brokerages Set Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price at $166.82

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $166,191.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,724,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Five9 by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Five9 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIVN traded up $6.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.50. 1,691,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.03. Five9 has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

