Brokerages Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) PT at $623.45

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $623.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $483.93. 1,316,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,805. The firm has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit has a 12-month low of $385.66 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $493.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.60.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

