Brokerages Set JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) PT at $22.90

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.90.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on JCDecaux from €25.00 ($27.47) to €23.80 ($26.15) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JCDecaux from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on JCDecaux from €21.00 ($23.08) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

JCDecaux stock remained flat at $$23.57 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

