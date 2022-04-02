Brokerages Set OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) PT at GBX 678.40

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 707.40 ($9.27).
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 645 ($8.45) to GBX 790 ($10.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.71) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.51) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
LON OSB traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 568 ($7.44). 598,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,286. OSB Group has a one year low of GBX 407 ($5.33) and a one year high of GBX 592 ($7.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 7.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 526.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 519.86.
OSB Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.
