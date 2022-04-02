Brokerages Set Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) PT at €113.19

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €113.19 ($124.38).

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($124.18) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($134.07) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($130.77) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($126.37) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($125.27) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

EPA:DG traded up €0.67 ($0.74) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €93.66 ($102.92). The company had a trading volume of 702,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €95.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €92.41. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($76.42) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($97.58).

VINCI SA engages in the construction business in France. It operates through Concessions, Energy, and Construction segments. The Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; 45 airports worldwide; 3,800 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

