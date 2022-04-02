Brokerages Set Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Target Price at $24.83

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XPOF shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 181,384 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.