Brokers Issue Forecasts for AC Immune SA’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AC Immune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AC Immune’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

AC Immune stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $12.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AC Immune by 320.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AC Immune by 569.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AC Immune by 5,889.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AC Immune in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in AC Immune in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

