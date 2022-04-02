Brokers Offer Predictions for Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.46.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.00.
About Converge Technology Solutions (Get Rating)
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
Featured Articles
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.