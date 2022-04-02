Brokers Offer Predictions for Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.46.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.00.

CTS opened at C$10.36 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$5.16 and a 1-year high of C$13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.56.

About Converge Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.