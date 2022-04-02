Brokers Offer Predictions for Eldorado Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ELD. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CSFB set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.88.

TSE:ELD opened at C$14.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.52 and a 52-week high of C$15.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$308.38 million during the quarter.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 9,227 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.51, for a total value of C$133,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,587,988.91. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total value of C$423,294.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,520 shares in the company, valued at C$1,393,748.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,768 shares of company stock worth $716,880.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.