Brokers Set Expectations for City Holding’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for City in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24.

CHCO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of City stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.60. City has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $86.30.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in City in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in City in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in City by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in City in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of City by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

