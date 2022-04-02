Brokers Set Expectations for United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

UCBI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $34.13 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $174.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.57 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

United Community Banks Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.