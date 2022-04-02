Brokers Set Expectations for West Bancorporation, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBAGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of West Bancorporation in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for West Bancorporation’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

WTBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $448.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. West Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in West Bancorporation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in West Bancorporation by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bradley P. Peters bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

West Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.