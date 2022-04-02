Brokers Set Expectations for West Bancorporation, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of West Bancorporation in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for West Bancorporation’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

WTBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $448.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. West Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in West Bancorporation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in West Bancorporation by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bradley P. Peters bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

