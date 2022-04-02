Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Given New $42.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 7th. CIBC raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.35.

Shares of BEP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.97. The stock had a trading volume of 264,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,868. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -182.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,325,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,876,000 after purchasing an additional 442,080 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,289 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,141,000 after purchasing an additional 225,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

