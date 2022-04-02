Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,750 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cerner by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 0.6% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Cerner by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 0.3% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN stock opened at $93.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.47. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CERN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.