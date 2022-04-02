Brown Advisory Inc. Has $5.05 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $112.82 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $112.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average is $102.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

