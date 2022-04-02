Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 5,607 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,256,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 431.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 267,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 58.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 207,136 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,908,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1,160.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 144,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 132,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.20. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $237.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.16 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

