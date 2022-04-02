Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.47.

Shares of ODFL opened at $278.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.84. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

