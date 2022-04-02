Bryan Hughes Acquires 70,000 Shares of My Foodie Box Limited (ASX:MBX) Stock

My Foodie Box Limited (ASX:MBX – Get Rating) insider Bryan Hughes purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,300.00 ($10,000.00).

On Thursday, March 24th, Bryan Hughes purchased 22,940 shares of My Foodie Box stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,670.40 ($2,759.70).

My Foodie Box Limited engages in food technology and logistics business in Western Australia. It operates a subscription-based e-commerce platform where customers can buy meal kits, which are then delivered to the doorstep of Western Australian households. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Maylands, Australia.

