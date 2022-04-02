Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Price Target Cut to CHF 499

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from CHF 517 to CHF 499 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bucher Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:BCHHF opened at $428.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.36. Bucher Industries has a one year low of $366.55 and a one year high of $553.50.

Bucher Industries AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. The Kuhn Group segment consists of agricultural machinery for tillage, seeding, fertilization, spraying, landscape maintenance, hay and forage harvesting, and livestock bedding and feeding.

