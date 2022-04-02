Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Lifted to “Overweight” at Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -366.88 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -312.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.