Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Lifted to “Overweight” at Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -366.88 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72.
The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -312.50%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
