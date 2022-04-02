Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Up 4.9%

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.67 and last traded at $55.38. 45,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 526,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CALM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Consumer Edge raised Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.88 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -312.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 94,569 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $161,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 51.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 12,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 153,245 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

