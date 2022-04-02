Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 133,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $664.17 million, a PE ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $80.96.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $274.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 596.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

