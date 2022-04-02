Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calithera Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

CALA opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 214,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47,568 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

