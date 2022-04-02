Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of ELY opened at $23.45 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

