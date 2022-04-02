Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages predict that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf reported sales of $651.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.45. 1,390,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,446. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.