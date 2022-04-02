Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $49.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $81.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $46.61.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

