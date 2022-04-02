Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Coursera (NYSE:COUR)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COUR. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coursera from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26. Coursera has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of -16.98.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $290,011.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $848,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,244.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $193,539,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $2,210,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Coursera by 5,094.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 479,367 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

