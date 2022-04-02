Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Vincerx Pharma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vincerx Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.11) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.25). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of VINC opened at $3.93 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

