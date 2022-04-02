Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CSWC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 154,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,358. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 27,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

