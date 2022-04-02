Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.33.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $51.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 58.62%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Michel Philipp Cole purchased 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 56,543 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 236,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 49,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after acquiring an additional 87,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.